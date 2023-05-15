Monday, May 15, 2023
Three robbers arrested, bikes, weapons recovered

Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD    -    Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recov­ered two motorcycles, cash and weapons. A po­lice spokesman said Khu­rarianwala police during patrolling arrested three suspects from Chak No 210-RB. During interro­gation, the suspects were identified as Ateeq, Khizar Abbas and Boota of Chak No 215-RB, Islampura, who were wanted to po­lice in dacoity, robbery and other cases. Police also recovered two motorcy­cles, cash, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession, the spokesman added.

Staff Reporter

