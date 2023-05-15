Chitral's annual religious festival Chilam Joshi has kicked off in Kailash Valley and will continue until May 17. The festival has attracted a large number of domestic and foreign tourists, according to spokesman for the Tourism Authority, Muhammad Saad.

DG Tourism Bakhtiar Khan praised the Kailash community for keeping the cultural and religious festival alive, and noted that PTDC bombardment and camping pods are open for the festival.

Spokesperson Muhammad Saad added that people from the three valleys of Kailash, Rambur, and Berar will gather in Bomburit to celebrate the festival. He also mentioned that the Tourism Police jawans are performing their duties enthusiastically under the auspices of the Tourism Authority.

The Chilam Josh festival is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the melting of snow, and is characterized by colorful cultural performances, music, dance, and traditional sports.

The festival is an important part of the region's cultural heritage and attracts visitors from around the world.