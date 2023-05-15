Time to show perseverance

Khan’s theatrical arrest and equally dramatic release have set yet another unique precedence in Pakistan’s politics and judicial history. As it is still an ‘evolving story’ and no one knows when a repeat telecast is considered imperative, it is difficult to deduce the end-result. Under the circumstances, one could only participate in the ongoing guessing game, consciously or unconsciously. Twenty-four-hour coverage of events on tv channels and appropriately edited leaked audio clips have greatly contributed to generating confusion in an already messy situation.

Incidentally, one such audio clip escaped hawkish media eyes. The conversation is being reproduced verbatim. No editing. Here we go:

First: Nonsense. Why would they assassinate him? They would rather keep him out of harm’s way as they cannot possibly afford to have another ZAB who remains politically alive even decades after his physical demise. Political, yes, political isolation seems to be the objective. Keep watching. Every card will be played to keep him away from influencing the next elections. On the other hand, he is aware of their Achilles’ heel. Hence, ‘be careful’ is written in bold letters at every step of the way.

Second: And what about his naming of the big boss as the ‘only man’ responsible for all his miseries? How daring…!! I mean, he did not mince words at all. Imagine the reaction in rank and files. Too audacious. What will happen now?

First: I did not expect such a mundane approach from you. You are talking like any man in the street and posing useless questions. Considering other major issues and of course the ultimate objective, they would simply like to ignore it. Yes, it is a small matter. All over the world, political statements are dealt with politically. The government of the day has responded by castigating the ‘out-of-context’ remark. One thing you must remember. The Institution cannot afford to disturb the chain of command. Hence, this matter will have to be dealt with internally. In any case, this is not the first time that any big boss has been singled out like that.

Second: So, what do you say about all this drama of arresting and then immediately releasing him? Bad planning or unexpected reaction?

First: Neither. The plan partially succeeded. The myth that he could not be apprehended is finally broken. His ‘invincibility’ was the target. Heavens did not fall. The reaction was far less than was expected. Next operation would now be a little ‘easy’ and of course ‘acceptable’ at least psychologically. This was just a battle. The war continues.

Second: And whose idea was it to disrupt the internet? Why not the entire spectrum of the internet? Total blackout? I think the administration wanted to create an emergency. Otherwise, why would Wi-Fi work and mobile data wouldn’t? Simple. They wanted the people to stay at home. The most amazing fact is that all tv channels were operating during this drama. Why didn’t they shut down the tv stations if the idea was to keep the people away from real events? Come to think of it, most reactions emerged after seeing certain images on screen.

First: I know, I know. These are tactical measures. I am worried about their strategy. Political uncertainty may take years to settle, and elections might not take place in another few years. Tell me, what is happening with the country’s economic woes? The real issues have conveniently been sidelined. You see, after all, there is a method to this madness.

Second: The million-dollar question is: why are the issues not being addressed even if we know the solutions?

First: There you are...!! Everyone is talking about the prevailing unprecedented political uncertainty and serious economic issues. Isn’t it surprising that no one cares about the country’s sense of direction? If you know your destination but not the path that leads to it, how could you proceed even an inch? On the other hand, the entire nation is glued to tv screens to hear breaking news on who said what? Serious issues have become entertainment segments and the blame game is the latest pastime.

Second: That’s the biggest irony. You and I know that an individual approach always produces individual dividends. Progress in society depends on the collective approach with some honesty of purpose. Do we have this collective consciousness in any fabric of society? If the answer is no, how could you expect collective good from any governmental set-up?

First: I agree. Truth has quietly been overtaken by likes and dislikes. ‘This is true because I like it, and this is not true because I don’t like it.’ Secondly, without following a moral code, proper do’s and don’ts, no organization can effectively operate; let alone a country. If the main Institutions are rendered ineffective, how could you expect justice, equity, and fair play? To top it all, proven facts are being denied and that too, successfully. Without justice in society, any progress in any direction is unthinkable. Moreover, forget about the future of a country wherein individuals have become bigger than the law; religion is being used as a political tool; institutions are being rendered ineffective; and morals have taken the back seat.

Second: So, no hope, eh?

First. Acceptance of reality is the first step toward progress. Let us accept that even a three-party system has not worked. Let the present political dust settle first. This is not the time to talk or suggest anything logical as no one is listening to anyone. In what seems like hell, as we await October, let’s follow Churchill and keep going.