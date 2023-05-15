Trade with regional states plays key role in boosting exports: Iftikhar

ISLAMABAD -President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday emphasised that trade with regional states could play a vital role in boosting exports, besides strengthening regional economic integration and connectivity. While talking to a delegation of industrialists led by CEO IT professionals Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain, he said that the private sector of Pakistan must fully exploit its potential to the maximum extent for exploring investments avenues for joint ventures and exports in all the regional states, which he added will not only enhance exports but also bring economic prosperity in the region. He said, unfortunately, all other regional states except Pakistan were taking full advantage of the promotion of bilateral and multilateral trade that help stabilise their economies, besides improving economic growth and cooperation. Expressing his concern, Malik said Pakistan’s regional trade deficit had further yawned instead of increasing its volume. Iftikhar Ali Malik said ample barter trade in local currency could also equally effectively neutralise and minimise pressure on Pakistan currency. He said Pakistan could comfortably at least export up to $50 billion all over the world, including nine regional states which included China, Afghanistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Malik said no one could rule out the vital significance of broadening regional trade to expedite exports and urged the govt to take immediate measures to focus on increasing intra-regional trade on the classic pattern of ECO and D-8. He said the govt must constitute a powerful high-level committee comprising all stakeholders with a clear mandate studded with consistent economic policies for boosting exports and to do with away all hurdles in the smooth flow of exports.