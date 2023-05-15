TV Baftas 2023: Kate Winslet and Billie Piper walk red carpet

LONDON - A string of stars from the small screen walked the red carpet on Sunday at the Bafta TV Awards. The ceremony, which recognises the best television programmes of 2022, is taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Here are a few of the famous faces who posed for photographs ahead of the event, which is being hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. (We hope you’re a fan of the logo for P&O Cruises, because the Bafta sponsor was plastered all over the red carpet backdrop.)