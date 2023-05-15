Monday, May 15, 2023
Two gunned down over old enmity in Wah

Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

WAH CANTT      -     Two persons were shot and killed by unidentified armed assail­ants in a broad daylight assassination incident in the limits of Wah Canton­ment police station on Sunday. Station House Of­ficer Sub-Inspector Mu­hammad Rafeeq told APP that 20-year-old Shahbaz Ahmed and 43-year-old Ahmed were waiting for a ride when two masked men riding a motorcycle appeared on the scene and opened fire on them. Res­cue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to a local private hospital where they succumbed to injuries. Later, the bod­ies were shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy. Wah Cantonment Police have registered a double mur­der case and launched fur­ther investigation.

