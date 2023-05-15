Monday, May 15, 2023
UAE president telephones COAS General Asim Munir

UAE president telephones COAS General Asim Munir
Web Desk
12:15 PM | May 15, 2023
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed discussed bilateral relations.

According to the media wing of Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the UAE president had a telephonic conversation with the army chief in which bilateral defence relations and military cooperation were discussed.

They stressed the need for further promotion of mutual defense and military cooperation during their conversation, the ISPR concluded.

