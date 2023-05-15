Vote counting shows Thaksin’s daughter as frontrunner in Thailand elections

BANGKOK-Voting has closed in Thailand’s general election, where the daughter of ousted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is the frontrunner.

The election is being described as a turning point for a country that has experienced a dozen military coups in its recent history. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the army general who led the last coup in 2014, is seeking another term. But, he is facing a strong challenge from two anti-military parties. Vote counting got under way after polls closed at 17:00 (10:00 GMT) on Sunday - voting began at 8:00 am (01:00 GMT) at the 95,000 polling stations across the country. About 50 million people were expected to cast their ballots to elect 500 members of the lower house of parliament - and some two million people had voted early.

A preliminary vote count showed the Pheu Thai Party (For Thais) was ahead with 6.45% of eligible votes, followed by another opposition party Move Forward. Leading the race is Pheu Thai, led by Mr Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The 36-year-old is harnessing her father’s wide patronage network while sticking to the populist message that has resonated with rural, low-income regions of the country. Mr Thaksin, a telecommunications billionaire, is loved by many lower-income Thais, but is deeply unpopular with the royalist elite. He was ousted in a military coup in 2006, when his opponents accused him of corruption. He has denied the allegations and has since been living in exile since 2008 in London and Dubai.

“I think after eight years, the people want better politics, better solutions for the country than just coups d’etat,” Ms Paetongtarn told the BBC in a recent interview. Move Forward, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, a 42-year-old former tech executive, has also been rising fast in opinion polls. Its young, progressive and ambitious candidates have been campaigning on a simple but powerful message: Thailand needs to change.

“And the change is really not about having another coup. Because that’s a change backwards. It’s about reforming the military, the monarchy, for a democratic future, with better economic performance,” says Thitinan Pongsudhirak, from the Institute of Security and International Studies at Chulalongkorn University.

Meanwhile, Mr Prayuth, 69, is lagging in opinion polls. He seized power from the government of Mr Thaksin’s sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, in 2014, following months of turmoil.

