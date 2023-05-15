Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Water crisis grievously hits several areas of Quetta

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Several areas of the provincial capital of Balochistan are facing acute water shortage due to the depleting groundwater level and interrupted supply from tube wells. According to an offi­cial of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), the water sup­ply from tube wells has fallen which was insufficient to meet the demand. However, it is sup­plied with only 35 million gal­lons daily,” he informed. Pres­ently, water is being supplied to the city by 450-500 tube wells which were insufficient to meet the requisite demand,” he said, adding that the government had proposed to install more tub wells in the city to over­come the water shortage issue. Moreover, the water woes of the three million population of Quetta were worsening with each passing day as the under­ground water level had further declined to over 300 metres, while the government had been working to stop the illegal drill­ing of tube-wells in the city. He said that the construction of Halab, Mangi, Burjul Aziz dams was the only source of recharg­ing the aquifer of Quetta. Utiliz­ing all resources, proper mea­sures had been taken to keep all tube wells in the city opera­tional so that the citizens would get water on scheduled times. He said the “tanker mafia” was operating some thousands of commercial tube wells in dif­ferent areas of Quetta due to which water reserves had come under intense pressure.

Mother's Day being commemorated globally

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023