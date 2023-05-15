Water crisis grievously hits several areas of Quetta

QUETTA - Several areas of the provincial capital of Balochistan are facing acute water shortage due to the depleting groundwater level and interrupted supply from tube wells. According to an offi­cial of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), the water sup­ply from tube wells has fallen which was insufficient to meet the demand. However, it is sup­plied with only 35 million gal­lons daily,” he informed. Pres­ently, water is being supplied to the city by 450-500 tube wells which were insufficient to meet the requisite demand,” he said, adding that the government had proposed to install more tub wells in the city to over­come the water shortage issue. Moreover, the water woes of the three million population of Quetta were worsening with each passing day as the under­ground water level had further declined to over 300 metres, while the government had been working to stop the illegal drill­ing of tube-wells in the city. He said that the construction of Halab, Mangi, Burjul Aziz dams was the only source of recharg­ing the aquifer of Quetta. Utiliz­ing all resources, proper mea­sures had been taken to keep all tube wells in the city opera­tional so that the citizens would get water on scheduled times. He said the “tanker mafia” was operating some thousands of commercial tube wells in dif­ferent areas of Quetta due to which water reserves had come under intense pressure.