SIALKOT - The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) will hold an awareness session on “Access to Finance for Women Businesses” at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday (May 15).

According to the WCCIS, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Meezan Bank Limited, there will be a session on “Access to Finance for Women Businesses” in which im­portant and effective information will be shared about the promotion of businesses.