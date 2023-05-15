Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

WSSP workers to close tube wells due to nonpayment of salaries

APP
May 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar    -     The employees of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) on Sunday announced the closure of all tube wells in the city due to non payment of salaries.

The All Municipal Workers Union would hold an emergency meeting of employees scheduled for Monday morning at 10am in this regard.

The municipal employees are furious over the non-payment of salaries and have decided to take the first phase of protest by closing of the tube wells.

If their demands for salaries and other issues are not met, it has been decided to extend the protest.

When contacted, the spokesman of WSSP said that the company cannot pay salaries due to lack of funds.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023