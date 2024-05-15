2 accused of raping minor girls held

RAWALPINDI - Police on Tuesday arrested two accused allegedly involved in rape of two minor girls in separate incidents.

According to details, accused Arif was arrested by Nasirabad Police for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Another accused Yousaf Ayub was arrested by Saddar Wah Police for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Medical of the rape victim girls was conducted at different hospitals of concerned areas and police after registering separate cases against detainees at respective police stations started investigations. SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz said that torture, rape and harassment against women and children would not be tolerated and elements involved in such incidents would have to face strict legal action.