HYDERABAD - A team of Sindh Anti Corruption Es­tablishment here on Tuesday arrest­ed two officials of Sindh Food Author­ity (SFA) under charges of extorting Rs 80,000 bribe from a milk seller.

An official of ACE informed that the SFA’s officials Ranu Mal and Shahzad Gopang were rounded up from the au­thority’s office. He added that both the officials had also been booked in an FIR on the state’s complaint. Accord­ing to him, the officials were arrested in presence of a judicial officer.