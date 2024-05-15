Wednesday, May 15, 2024
24 arrested, 44 cases registered against profiteers

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The district authorities conducted raids and arrest 24 profiteers in various locations of the provincial capital on Tuesday. The checking operations across 1,945 sites revealed violations at 132 locations, a total of 44 cases have been registered with penalties exceeding Rs 200,000.  Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider disclosed that all assistant commissioners were actively conducting surprise visits to field areas to enforce compliance.DC Rafia Haider emphasized the gravity of the situation, underlining the need for measures to ensure fair pricing practices.The stabilizing essential commodity prices would remain a top priority, the DC reiterated the administration’s commitment to continuous monitoring of markets and bazaars to ensure compliance.The stringent actions against hoarding and illicit profiteering would continue unabated, with authorities pledging unbiased enforcement to safeguard consumer interests, she said.

Our Staff Reporter

