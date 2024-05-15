Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Activities remain standstill as LG reps continue protest

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Elected local government (LG) representatives persisted with their protest for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, seeking the acceptance of their demands.

Chairpersons from neighbourhood and village councils, such as Shah Faisal, Arbab Wisal, Mehmoodul Hassan, Wawa Khan, Tahir Zarin, and Abdul Wahab Safi, remained present at the protest camp established outside the Capital Metropolitan Government offices.

The LG representatives affirmed their intention to continue the protest until their demands are met. These demands include the transfer of the director-general of the Capital Metropolitan and the elimination of the requirement for a health certificate for obtaining a marriage certificate.

They vowed to maintain their stance until the government addresses their grievances, reiterating their refusal to allow officials to resume work at the Capital Metropolitan Government offices until their demands are fulfilled.

As part of their protest, they obstructed access to the government premises and prevented officials from conducting their duties.

They have also disrupted the electricity supply to the Capital Metropolitan offices.

