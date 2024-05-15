Wednesday, May 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

All incomplete beautification projects to be completed soon: Sukkur Mayor

APP
May 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Tuesday said that all incomplete beautification projects will be completed as soon as possible. Presiding over a meeting regarding development schemes he said that the annual development programme has been framed while keeping in view the opinion of the people.  The Mayor directed the inclusion of digitization projects of the Municipal Corporation in the annual budget to bring transparency to the governance. He said that all possible relief would be provided to the people in the upcoming annual budget.

He said that schemes including parks, footpaths, and construction of roads are being included in the budget to provide the best facilities to the people of the district Sukkur. Similar, schemes in various sectors he said are also being included in the annual budget to benefit the maximum number of the people.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1715660673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024