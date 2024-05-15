Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Armed men kill Allah Rakhya Bugti in Sui area of Dera Bugti

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA   -   Armed men shot dead Allah Rakhya Bugti, a close friend of chief minister Sarfraz Bugti in Sui area of Dera Bugti district of Balochistan. According to details, the gunmen managed to escape after firing and killing Allah Rakhya Bugti. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strictly condemned the brutal killing Rakhya Bugti by terrorists in Sui area of the province. In a statement shared on X, he expressed grief over the martyrdom his longtime friend Allah Rakhia and prayed for peace to the departed soul. The chief minister said that terrorists have started a new series of killing of innocent citizens in Balochistan. He said that the Balochistan government will also defeat this wave of terrorism. He said, “Shaheed Allah Rakhya was a true Pakistani and the best human being.”

