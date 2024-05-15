Wednesday, May 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Babar Azam-inspired Pakistan look to maintain momentum for England series

Babar Azam-inspired Pakistan look to maintain momentum for England series
Web Sports Desk
5:20 PM | May 15, 2024
Sports

Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam said that his team is looking forward to maintaining momentum for the forthcoming four-match T20I series against England.

In a video statement shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the social media platform, Azam acknowledged the role of all-rounder Imad Wasim, saying, "Imad Wasim knows the way to bowl during the crunch moment."

He was of the view that the senior bowlers had taken responsibility after the first T20I series against Ireland. 

"We will even try to play a good brand of cricket in the upcoming series against England," said Azam.

Azam acknowledged the batting prowess of Iftikhar Ahmed and Azam Khan in the lower order.

"We have implemented a different plan to overcome the challenges, as we were facing difficulties in the first six and middle overs."

"The batting department rose to the occasion following the first match against Ireland," he said.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to rule T20I rankings

Azam maintained: "Many things went in the right direction during the series against Ireland."

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1715751002.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024