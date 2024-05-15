Babar Azam-inspired Pakistan look to maintain momentum for England series

Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam said that his team is looking forward to maintaining momentum for the forthcoming four-match T20I series against England.

In a video statement shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the social media platform, Azam acknowledged the role of all-rounder Imad Wasim, saying, "Imad Wasim knows the way to bowl during the crunch moment."

He was of the view that the senior bowlers had taken responsibility after the first T20I series against Ireland.

"We will even try to play a good brand of cricket in the upcoming series against England," said Azam.

Azam acknowledged the batting prowess of Iftikhar Ahmed and Azam Khan in the lower order.

"We have implemented a different plan to overcome the challenges, as we were facing difficulties in the first six and middle overs."

"The batting department rose to the occasion following the first match against Ireland," he said.

Azam maintained: "Many things went in the right direction during the series against Ireland."