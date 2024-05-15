Badge pinning ceremony of 91 SIs of Islamabad police held

Islamabad - A badge pinning ceremony was held at Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad to pin-up the recently promoted 91 sub inspectors, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The badges were pinned by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi along with DIG Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanvir to the promotees officers of police, he said. IG and DIG HQs congratulated and extended their best wishes for the officers on the occasion of their promotion. They also advised them to observe human rights with true letter and spirit by adopting public friendly behavior with general masses and the complainants approaching at the police stations as well.

Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a series of departmental promotions are underway in Islamabad Police, he said. He said that, in this regard, a prestigious ceremony was held to promote new officers to the rank of Sub Inspector at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad. IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi graced the event as a special guest, while senior police officers, and the families of newly promoted inspectors were also present on this occasion. IG Islamabad pinned rank badges to newly promoted 91 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Sub Inspector, he congratulated them, and expressed good wishes for their future endeavors.

On this occasion, IGP Islamabad welcomed and congratulated the police officers and their families who participated in the ceremony.

Moreover, the families of the newly promoted officers were also specially invited to the ceremony on the special directives of IG Islamabad. IG Islamabad said that organizational promotion is the basic right of every police officer. All officers who have passed the courses of organizational promotion will be promoted to vacant seats according to their seniority, and this process will continue until all vacant seats are filled.