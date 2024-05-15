Bienvenue en France ceremony held at Embassy of Pakistan

PARIS - Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad and his spouse Madam Asma Ahmad welcomed Bienvenue en France for their end of academic year event held at the Embassy of Pakistan Paris. President of Bienvenue en France Ms Veronique Debieuvre, Vice-President Ms Catherine Jeantaud , Coordinator French Classes Ms Dominique Texeido – Herve were present along with a large number of members of the diplomatic community.

Welcoming the guests, Madam Asma Ahmad appreciated the multifarious activities of Bienvenue en France especially the French language classes that brought diplomats from many countries together to appreciate French culture and promote wider cultural exchange, friendship and cooperation for the common good. Bienvenue en France is Bienvenue au Pakistan, she said. Ambassador Ahmad lauded the role of Bienvenue en France which he said was a unique organisation doing a tremendous job of welcoming the foreign diplomats’ spouses by engaging them in various interesting programs, creating greater awareness through dialogue, conversation and sharing of experiences. Ms Dominique briefed that spousess of diplomats from around twenty-three countries had successfully completed their French classes at different levels. The students demonstrated their French skills through various performances including skits, recitation, songs and film reviews. The President of the Association Ms Veronique Debieuvre, thanked the Ambassador for the facilitation to hold the event at the Embassy of Pakistan. Such collaboration strengthened partnership and collective spirit of the organisation. Bienvenue en France is the association for diplomats and their families stationed in Paris. It is actively supported by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, France. To meet its missions of welcoming foreign diplomats to Paris and exchanging world cultures, Bienvenue en France organises a large number of group or à la carte activities led by French volunteers. The event concluded with a delicious ‘potluck lunch’ that included traditional dishes of many countries ranging from the main course to desserts prepared by participating diplomatic members, students and the Embassy.