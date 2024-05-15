Bilawal calls for dialogue to fix national issues

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the need for negotiations to address the country's challenges.

Addressing the National Assembly session, he highlighted his father President Asif Ali Zardari's stance on negotiations and stressed the importance of focusing on public issues.

He affirmed every political party's right to protest democratically but urged the opposition to prioritise public concerns over personal grievances.

Bilawal urged the opposition to contribute constructively to parliamentary proceedings, stating that their salaries would only be justified when they fulfill their duties and positively engage in policymaking.

The PPP chairman encouraged the opposition to actively participate in budget discussions for a more inclusive decision-making process.