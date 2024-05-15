Carpeting of Asghar Mall Road will be completed in a week: DG RDA

Rawalpindi - PML-N MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday visited Asghar Mall Road being constructed by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) along with DG RDA Kinza Murtaza and Managing Director WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf and inspected the work pace.

DG RDA breifed him about construction work of Asghar Mall Road. She told him that RDA is constructing model road where quality of work is excellent. She told that work is almost completed and minor left over work will be completed within a week. On the occasion, Managing Director, WASA Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf told that Dredging/ Desilting of Road side drains of Asghar Mall Road is being carried out by WASA despite the fact this is not responsibility of WASA but on the directions of DG RDA, WASA has developed latest Winch Machines for the said job.

He further added about WASA Rawalpindi preparedness for upcoming monsoon season including dredging/ desilting work of Nullah Leh and major tributaries of the city. He added that a comprehensive campaign has been launched by WASA Rawalpindi for awareness of general public to stop dumping of waste and garbage into drains, sewerage line and nullahs. Public is appealed to dump their waste into bins of RWMC.

MNA Hanif Abbasi inspected the road work and cleaning of roadside drains. He said that the road work be completed immediately so that public can benefit from it. He appreciated the efforts of RDA and WASA.

He also aded that roadside drains are very critical and can cause urban flooding during the rainy season. The dredging/ desilting of all roadside drains in the city must be given top priority and concerned departments should clean these drains on emergency basis before commencement of monsoon season.