CM Gandapur 'expels' Governor Kundi from Islamabad's KP House annexe

In a fresh development in the ongoing verbal duel between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and governor, the latter has been barred from entering the KP House in Islamabad.

According to sources, CM Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered the evacuation of the KP House annexe by Governor Kundi.

The CM has been residing in the KP House for the past three days, managing all provincial affairs from there.

Sources claim that Gandapur has removed and discarded Governor Kundi's belongings from the KP House annexe.

Governor Kundi has attempted to extend an olive branch to the CM by inviting him to the Governor’s House for dinner. He emphasises that if Gandapur declines to visit the Governor’s House, he is welcome to host him at the Chief Minister’s House, asserting that no one has the authority to impose a ban on anyone.

The KP governor states his commitment to avoiding political conflicts, saying, “I will set aside politics to advocate for the province in its dealings with the federation.”

Kundi stresses that rather than seeking to impress the people of the province, one should focus on working for their betterment. He extends an open invitation to anyone interested in visiting the Governor’s House.