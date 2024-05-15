CM Maryam gives approval of Google certification for 0.3 million students project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought the monthly schedule of a 5-year plan for education reforms. CM Maryam Nawaz presided over a special session on school education reforms.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sikandar Hayat, MPA Sania Ashiq, the chief secretary, secretary of education, and others attended the session.

During the meeting, a detailed review was undertaken about public school reorganization. The school education secretary briefed the Punjab CM about developments on the school nutrition project.

CM Maryam Nawaz has called for a monthly schedule of a 5-year plan of education reforms.

During the session, CM has approved the provision of 32,298 computer tablets to primary school heads. It has also been decided to establish IT and science labs in 1,000 elementary schools.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will grant 100 million dollars for financial assistance for the development of labs.

The project for Google certification for 0.3 million students of government schools has also been formally approved. Students will get the opportunity of Google certification under the digital journey for the Tech Valley project.

Suggestions about the formation of Punjab education curriculum and training were also reviewed in the session. It has been announced that more than 92 percent of free books have been delivered to schools in the briefing.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has vowed to ensure the quality of education in government schools under any condition.