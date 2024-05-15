CM Maryam orders to ensure availability of dog bite vaccine in hospitals

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the provision of advanced and improved medical facilities to the people is the government’s top priority, considering it as the inherent right of every citizen. Visiting the Mayo Hospital Children’s Emergency Block, along with PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, here on Tuesday, she stressed the need for effective monitoring in hospitals, especially in emergencies. The CM directed the hospital authorities to improve their work ethics.

Both Maryam Nawaz and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif inspected different sections of the emergency, including step down care unit, nursing room, neonatal block and pharmacy. They interacted with the parents of sick children in the triage area.

The CM and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were briefed about the emergency block, being managed by Child Life Foundation. Administrator Child Life Foundation, Bushra Abbas apprised them about the procedure of patients’ admission, diagnosis and treatment.

Maryam Nawaz lamented that no stone was left unturned in the destruction of health sector during the previous regime, adding, “Had there been no privatization in the past, we would have been ahead of India in every field today.” The CM called a meeting of the authorities concerned immediately after visiting Mayo Hospital Children’s Emergency Ward.

She co-chaired the meeting along with PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the improvement of child emergencies across Punjab.

Child Life Foundation CEO Ahsan Rabbani briefed the participants of the meeting that in every child emergency, life of a sick child can be saved with the fastest automation system. It was briefed that the telemedicine program has become functional in the emergency wards of 153 hospitals across Punjab. He apprised the participants that Telemedicine control rooms have been established in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. Moreover, he said, “State-of-the-art child emergency blocks will be established in 18 hospitals across Punjab.”

A proposal to open OPDs till 10 PM in Punjab hospitals was also reviewed in the meeting. The CM directed the authorities concerned to ensure availability of dog bite vaccine in hospitals.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Health Ministers Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafique and MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani attended the meeting. Dr. Azhar Kayani, Dr. Adnan Khan, Dr. Mehmood Ayaz and others were also present.