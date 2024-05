KARACHI - With 800 households, Megwarh is a small village near Umerkot Sindh, birth place of the great Mughal Emperor Akbar. Coca-Cola has set up a filtration plant in the village with a maximum capacity of disbursing 1000 liters per hour. The solar-powered pump uses ultrafiltration system to clean water which women of this community earlier fetched from another pump which is five kilometers away.