Construction of district education authority building to be completed in June: DC

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Tuesday that construction of multi-storey building of District Education Authority Sialkot would be completed in June at a cost of Rs1.2 million. He stated this while visiting the district education complex and reviewing the pace of work of the new building. He directed the officers concerned to speed up the construction work for ensuring the completion of the project within the stipulated period. CEO Education Javed Iqbal Babar and officials of local officials and contractors were also present on the occasion. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain inspected the offices of Education Complex and checked the attendance of staff. He also visited the examination centre established under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Government Jamia High School and reviewed the examination process in detail. The DC also visited the police control room where DPO Sialkot Hassan Iqbal briefed him about the installation of close circuit security cameras of the city.