Court adjourns Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reference pertaining to the scam of 190 million pound.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the post arrest bail petition of the accused. During the course of proceeding, NAB’s Special Prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz said that trial court has testified a total of 39 witnesses out of 59. Now the court would record eight more witnesses as ten have been removed from the list. The lawyer said that this amount should have been shifted to the account of Government of Pakistan. The prosecutor said that the confidentiality deed was a big fraud. He said that trial has reached to the final stage where the court should give direction for early conclusion of the trial instead of granting bail.

Defense lawyer Latif Khosa Advocate said that every act of Shehzad Akbar shouldn’t be added in the account of PTI founder. The NAB witness has admitted that the signature of PTI founder was not found anywhere and no money was transferred in his or his spouse account, he said. After hearing arguments, the court reserved its verdict. Meanwhile, a District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Tuesday heard appeals in the Nikah ‘Iddat’ case filed against founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

The session Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand heard the appeals filed by the founder of PTI, and his spouse. Khawar Maneka’s Advocate Rizwan Abbasi and prosecutor Adnan Ali appeared before the court. Meanwhile, PTI leaders Kanwal Shauzeb and Faisal Javed were also present in the court. PTI founder’s Advocate Salman Akram Raja and Naeem Panjotha also attended the court hearing. During the proceeding, both the lawyers presented their arguments before the court. After hearing the arguments, Session Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand said that the court would close at 2:30 pm and the lawyers should complete their arguments in time. However, upon demanding more time for arguments by Advocate Abbasi, the court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, PTI’s Advocate Salman Akram Raja requested the court to allow him 20 minutes during the next hearing to present his arguments.