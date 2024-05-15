Crisis Averted

In a positive development for AJK, the protests have officially been called off by the JAAC. Since May 11, the JAAC initiated the protests, demanding subsidized wheat flour and a reduction in electricity tariffs to align them with the cost of hydropower in AJK. Unfortunately, the demonstrations resulted in tragic casualties, including the loss of lives of both protestors and officials.

Despite the loss, it is still commendable for our government to offer a swift response to these valid demands, which has resulted in this de-escalation. The reduction of prices, coupled with the fact that the government has dropped all cases and released arrested individuals, shows that the government has tried its level best to address all grievances of the AJK community. That being said, it is imperative we question why this situation deteriorated to such an extent in the first place. The state must launch an inquiry into the violence, particularly the incendiary incidents that led to these fatalities, and ensure some level of accountability to prevent future occurrences. The disruptive influence of political elements, such as PTI fanning the flames of anarchy during this affair cannot remain unchecked. These actions only exacerbate existing tensions and halt any potential for peaceful resolution. PMLN needs to stand firm now more than ever. The success of the AJK protests will certainly set a precedent for resistance groups around the nation to any government policy they deem to be unjust. In case this does arise, one thing to take away from this debacle is the importance of upholding peace in protests and prioritizing dialogue. Trust and cooperation, combined with a firm stance on policies will serve the government well moving forward.

Crises like these not only hold domestic implications but are used by international entities like India to spread propaganda against Pakistan and undermine unrelated causes like the Kashmir dispute on the international stage. Maintaining stability is not only crucial for internal cohesion but also for safeguarding our global image and perception, as stability will be paramount for attracting foreign investment and growth.

Despite the losses, we must take this as a learning experience, and let it serve as an example of how to deal with public instability by addressing their grievances in the most direct way possible. Proactive governance and accountability have created peace within AJK, and now this peace must extend beyond the region as well.