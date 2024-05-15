Defence Raya victorious in 2024 Inter Club Golf Championship

LAHORE - Defence Raya Golf Team emerged victorious, outperforming both Royal Palm and Lahore Gymkhana teams over a grueling three-day contest in a thrilling finale to the 2024 Inter Club Golf Championship. After the first day, Lahore Gymkhana led with 16 points, followed by Defence Raya at 12 points and Royal Palm trailing with 2 points. The tables turned dramatically on the second day, with Defence Raya surging ahead to 49.5 points, overtaking Lahore Gymkhana, which accumulated 41 points, and Royal Palm, which improved to 29.5 points. Entering the final day at the Royal Palm Golf Course, Defence Raya maintained their lead, which set the stage for a tense showdown in the singles match play. A total of 60 points were up for grabs, and the pressure was palpable. Defence Raya and Gymkhana players exhibited remarkable skill, showcasing precise drives and sharp fairway shots that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. Despite a valiant effort from Gymkhana, it was Defence Raya who secured the necessary points to claim the championship.