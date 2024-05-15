Desert Camels beat Lahore Hawks in 9th Servis Tyres Rugby Championship opener

LAHORE - Desert Camels Rugby Club defeated Lahore Hawks Rugby Club by 13-7 in the opening match of the 9th Servis Tyres 15-Side Rugby Championship, being hosted by Pakistan Rugby Union here at Pakistan Rugby Academy in Lahore Cantt.

In this inaugural match of the premier Division One rugby league, Desert Camels from Fort Abbas showcased their prowess on the field. The match saw Wasim of the Desert Camels making significant contributions, scoring a try in each half, which played a crucial role in their victory. Additionally, Aqib added to the team’s tally in the second half with a crucial penalty, rounding the score to 13.Despite a vigorous effort, the Lahore Hawks managed only a penalty try in the second half, reflecting a spirited but ultimately insufficient attempt to bridge the gap.

The event was graced by PRU President Chaudhry Arif Saeed, who is also Director of Servis Tyres. “As the top rugby league in our country, we anticipate a very competitive series. We are proud to support the league’s ninth edition, affirming our commitment to the growth of rugby across schools, colleges, and clubs in Pakistan,” said Arif Saeed.

Fauzi Khawaja, Chairman of Pakistan Rugby Union, attended as the chief guest. The match was efficiently officiated by senior PRU officials Shakeel Malik and Muhammad Babar, with a significant number of rugby enthusiasts and players witnessing the dynamic contest.