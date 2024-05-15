Wednesday, May 15, 2024
DIG urges religious scholars to promote brotherhood in society through speeches

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Tuesday urged the religious scholars to create an environment of brotherhood, harmony, and tranquility through their speeches. We all should collectively make efforts to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements, he added. DIG Faisal Kamran expressed these views during his maiden meeting with the members of District Peace Committee at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Tuesday. SP Headquarters, police officials and religious leaders including Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshband, Hafiz Asad Obaid were also present on this occasion. The DIG said that the District Peace Committees have a key role in maintenance of law and order and peace in society. He said that he would personally visit the mosques and Imambargahs and hold meetings with the members of the peace committees. He also said that no compromise could be made on security of mosques, imambargahs and religious institutions. DIG Faisal also said that for everlasting peace, we must unite our ranks and thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemy.” He also appreciated the role played by the scholars of all schools of thought and Ulema in establishing and promoting peace, brotherhood and tolerance among different sects.

