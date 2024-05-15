Distt admin nab five profiteers

SARGODHA - The district administration arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city, here on Tuesday. According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including University Road, Quenchi Morr, Lorri Adda and found that shopkeepers namely— Ilyas, Azhar, Muhammad Nazeer, Arshad and Farooq were involved in profiteering. The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them. Meanwhile, a quack was booked while clinic was sealed in a crackdown launched by health department, here on Tuesday. According to the official sources, a team headed by Deputy District Health Officer, Muhammad Irfan conducted raids at various localities including Chak no 98 NB and sealed a fake clinic. Teams got registered a case against the quack namely— Mastansar. Furthermore, the secretary District Regional Transport Authority Sargodha impounded 13 vehicles and imposed fines on 19 others for not having documents and fitness certificate on Tuesday. According to official sources, Secretary DRTA Muhammad Tahir Malik checked documents and fitness of various vehicles on Sargodha-Bhalwal and Sargodha-Rawalpindi roads. He impounded 13 vehicles in police stations and imposed a fine of Rs145,000 on 19 vehicles over violations.