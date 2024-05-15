Doctors, paramedics boycott all OPDs at Chandka Hospital

LARKANA - Hundreds of patients coming from within Larkana district and far flung areas of several other districts had to suffer as no health services were provided by doctors and paramedics at the Chandka Medical College Hospital due to a scheduled boycott of duties. The boycott was announced by a Joint Action Committee comprising office-bearers and representatives of Larkana chapters of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Young Doctors Association (YDA), Young Consultants Association (YCA), Young Nurses Association (YNA) and Paramedical Staff Association (PSA).

The decision to observe the boycott was taken by the committee after the Civil Lines police refused to cancel an FIR against the CMCH medical superintendent, seven duty doctors and some paramedics lodged by a lawyer, Advocate Abdul Sattar Hulio, over death of his 19-year-old daughter, Amar Sindhu, during treatment on April 12. The lawyer has in his FIR alleged that negligence on the part of the nominated suspects and unavailability of ventilator at the ward had led to her death. The forums of doctors and paramedics, as well as the CMCH administration, had been making hectic efforts over the last four weeks to get the FIR quashed but could not convince the police and deputy commissioner.

On the other hand, Advocate Hulio has been supported by the city’s legal fraternity that had participated in a protest demonstration outside the SSP office on April 12 to help him lodge his FIR, all OPDs at the CMCH and attached healthcare facilities remained closed. PMA-Larkana President-elect Prof Dr Sikandar Mughul told Dawn that doctors and paramedics boycotted all assignments at the central OPD at CMCH (City Block), CMC Children Hospital and Shaikh Zayed Hospital for Women. Also, services at the pathology laboratories as well as x-ray and ultrasound units remained suspended and the elective surgeries were not carried out at the hospital, Dr Mughul said. “We have observed the boycott as a last resort, because the lawyers remained reluctant to hold talks with us to resolve the issue despite many messages having been sent to them. He admitted that patients coming from far-flung areas had to suffer due to the boycott. Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee has called a meeting on Tuesday (May 14) to decide its future strategy. Lawyers adamant The Larkana lawyers’ Joint Action Forum called on the district and sessions judge to inform him that it was also going to stop the legal fraternity from appearing in courts on Tuesday. The forum’s Vice President, Rauf Korai, said: “We are demanding that let the law take its course”.