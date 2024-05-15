Doors of governor house open to public: Saleem Haider

ATTOCK - Doors of governor house will always be open for the public and health, education and other basic facilities will be provided to the masses on priority.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan said this while addressing PPP Workers Convention in Pindigheb almost 90 km away from Attock. Governor said PPP workers are assets of the party and their problems will be solved on priority.

Governor said PPP is cooperating with PML-N for the development of the country and prosperity of the public and because of this cooperation relations with other countries were improving. Saleem Haidar said that he was obliged to CM Punjab for allocating Rs 5 billion for carpet road from Dhurnal to Pindigheb. The governor strongly condemned PTI for inflicting irreparable loss to the country’s economy at every level.