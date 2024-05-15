Dubai Property Leaks: Influential Pakistanis respond to revelations

Dubai Unlocked, a collaborative investigative journalism initiative, has uncovered that approximately 17,000 Pakistanis, including politicians, generals, businessmen and bureaucrats, collectively possess around 23,000 properties in Dubai, with an estimated value of $11 billion.

In response to these revelations, comments from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, PPP leader Sharjeen Inam Memon, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat and Senator Faisal Vawda have emerged.

BILAWAL BHUTTO

Zulfiqar Ali Badar, the spokesperson for former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, asserts that the national and international assets of Bilawal and Aseefa Bhutto are declared with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Badar says that during Benazir Bhutto's exile in Dubai, her children, Bilawal and Aseefa, resided in these properties, which were inherited by them after her death.

He emphasises that the details of Bilawal and Aseefa's properties in Dubai are already public, so there is nothing new or illegal in the disclosure. He adds that any defamation-based actions will be contested in the appropriate forums.

MOHSIN NAQVI

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi asserts that the properties purchased in the name of his spouse in Dubai were declared properly. He states that these properties were also disclosed in tax returns.

He also mentions that one property was sold a year ago, with another property purchased using the proceeds a few weeks later.

SHARJEEL INAM MEMON

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon affirms that the properties mentioned in Dubai are already declared and known to the public.

He says that these properties are declared with the ECP and relevant tax authorities. He notes that he submits these details in the asset and property declaration form every year.

SHER AFZAL MARWAT

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat has confirmed his ownership of an apartment in Dubai. He specifies that this apartment has been registered and declared with the FBR and Election Commission of Pakistan for the past six years.

He says that its status can be verified through the FBR. He says he has also declared it in his nomination forms in 2018.

FAISAL VAWDA

Senator Faisal Vawda states that his property in Dubai is declared. He points out that whenever a valuable car or property is mentioned, his name tops the chart. Vawada however expresses his objection to the timing of the property leaks.