Dynamic Ahmed Baig dazzles in 2nd President PGA Open Golf

LAHORE - Dynamic Ahmed Baig emerged as the first-round leader in the 2nd President Punjab Golf Association Professional Golf Championship 2024 here at the scenic Defence Raya Golf Course.

The championship, boasting a prize purse of seven million rupees, attracted 100 of the country’s top golf professionals. Ahmed Baig, a renowned figure from Royal Palm, demonstrated his golfing prowess by dominating the opening round with a score of 65, seven under par. His exceptional performance, characterized by precise tee shots on par fours and fives, and accurately executed approach shots on par threes, led to a round filled with birdies and regulation pars.

“The level of play Ahmed showcased today sets a high standard for the tournament,” stated tournament organizers Ayaz Masood and Haroon Shafiq, expressing their delight at the display of skill.

Hot on Baig’s heels is Muhammed Alam from Lahore Garrison, who is just one stroke behind with a six-under-par 66. Alam’s formidable play positions him as a strong contender to challenge Baig in the subsequent rounds. Also in the mix is Minhaj Maqsood from Rawalpindi, who concluded the round with a commendable score of 69, displaying determination and ambition to climb the leaderboard.

Additional golfers vying for top honors include Waqar ul Hassan (Rawalpindi), Abdul Zahoor (Multan), and Kamran Shafiq (Gymkhana), all of whom finished with a score of 71. Waris Ali (Raya), Talat Ijaz (Gymkhana), and Muhammad Nazir (Rawalpindi) rounded out the leading group with scores of 72. As the tournament moves into the second round, expectations are high, and competition is expected to intensify at the Defence Raya Golf Course.