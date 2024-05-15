ECO friendly car launched in Karachi

KARACHI - At a ceremony held at the premises of the SOS Technical Training Institute located on the Infaq Foundation campus in Korangi, Karachi, a new eco-friendly car was launched on Tuesday.

Representing a collaboration between SOS TTI and Shell Pakistan, the small, slim single -seater car is strikingly named “ Thunderer “. It moved smoothly and well on its first, short trial run after the ceremony. Attended by both young men and women who are acquiring technical proficiency in one or more of the 12 specialist 6-month courses offered by SOS TTI for the benefit of youth from low-income families residing in Korangi and other areas of Karachi, the ceremony was also attended by representatives of Shell Pakistan, SOS Children’s Villages of Sindh and Infaq Foundation.

Welcoming guests, Comdr (r) Khalid Wasim, Principal, stated that the project was proposed by Shell Pakistan Ltd and an MoU was signed with SOS TTI in March, 2023. Shell Pakistan took a bold decision to give this project to SOS TTI as this is the first time that this kind of technical project was given to a Vocational Technical Training Institute. In the past this kind of project was assigned to Engineering Universities as a part of students’ study projects.

The length of the car is 9.6 feet and width is 4 feet. The chassis is of aluminum and TIG welded to form a lattice. A 100 CC EFI engine has been installed with a range of 50 KM per liter. After intensive testing and trials, the project was completed end -April, 2024 as scheduled. 80% of the fabrication work was done at SOS-TTI. Ms Nida Tanzeel, Social Performance Manager of Shell Pakistan, appreciated the promptness and proficiency with which the SOS TTI team completed the project. She stressed that Shell has consistently supported training and capacity building of young women and men in technology and in the related services-sector. She distributed cash awards to the project team.

While acknowledging Shell for sponsoring the project and felicitating the team and the principal on their success, Senator (r) Javed Jabbar, Chairman, SOS Children’s Villages of Sindh lauded the voluntary contributions made by his colleagues towards establishing and operating TTI which has so far, in about ten years, produced about 13,000 skilled youth currently gainfully self-employed or engaged in productive capacities with different organizations. He acknowledged the generous philanthropic funds provided to TTI by Ms Ava Cowasjee who was also present, and stressed the need for youth to gain technical empowerment as well as the need to explore innovations and creativity in the age of A.I and machine-learning systems.

Yacoob Zamindar, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Chairman Emeritus, SOS Sindh, on behalf of Mr Sanaullah Qurieshi, Chairman, SOS-TTI who was absent due to indisposition, delivered the Vote of Thanks. This very challenging project involved designing and fabrication of the vehicle and to make it operational in a cost effective and fuel -efficient manner. The car uses normal petrol but with high efficiency and low emissions.

After SOS-TTI agreed to accept the challenge, the 5-member project team was led by Mr Muhammad Abdullah, Head of the Motor Cycle Deptt. at TTI, supported by trainees Mr Danyal Riaz, Ms Maima Faraz, Mr Habib Ullah and Mr M. Faisal.