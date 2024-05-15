European countries criticize Georgia's approval of controversial 'foreign influence' law

The Georgian parliament's adoption of a controversial "foreign influence" law on Tuesday triggered widespread concern and condemnation from several European countries.

Several countries expressed their discontent, with calls for halting the repression of non-governmental organizations and independent media and emphasizing the importance of upholding European values and democracy in Georgia.

Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep disappointment over the adoption of the law, emphasizing that it distances Georgia from the European Union.

The German Foreign Office emphasized that Europe's foundation of freedom rests on the rule of law. It urged Georgia's government to “seize the historic opportunity offered by Europe” instead of implementing laws that contradict European values.

Saying that the adoption of the "foreign agents law" undermines Georgia's democracy, Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the law jeopardizes its European integration path and harms relations with longstanding allies. The ministry urged Georgia to revoke the law and restore trust and promote progress.

Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the law, saying it contradicts European values and has been “adopted against advice from true partners.” The ministry expressed support for the people's call for democracy and urged the Georgian government to withdraw the law, reaffirming its commitment to Georgia's path towards EU accession.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland issued a joint statement last week in which they called on Georgia’s leaders to drop the draft law and said they back Georgia’s path to EU accession.

There have been protests in opposition to the legislation, which mandates that non-governmental organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad must register as entities pursuing foreign interests or face penalties.