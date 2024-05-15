Family of minor rape-victim stages protest outside hospital

The family members of the seven-year-old rape victim girl initiated a protest outside the National Institute of Child Health, expressing dissatisfaction over the medical treatment the minor girl is receiving in the hospital.

During a media talk outside the hospital, the grandfather of the minor girl expressed concern about the medical assistance provided, stating that the hospital was not offering adequate treatment to the girl.

The grandfather of the affected girl revealed that the seven-year-old girl had gone to get some snacks outside in the evening when an unknown person raped her.

The MPA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), Orangi town also joined the protest to support the affected family.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment provided to patients in the hospital.

Furthermore, MQM leader Ejaz criticized the police for their failure to apprehend the accused involved in the incident.

Earlier in the day, a seven-year-old girl was reportedly raped by an unknown man in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

As per details, the minor girl was raped in the limits of Pakistan Bazar police station in Orangi Town. The rapist fled the house after committing the heinous crime.

The girl was rushed to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition where police surgeon Dr Samia confirmed the sexual assault, adding that the condition of the girl was critical and she is under observation.

Meanwhile, the mother of the rape-victim girl said, she works to continue the livelihood of the family as her husband is a drug addict.

In a similar incident this year, a woman was allegedly raped in Karachi after being lured on the pretext of a government job offer.

The victim woman got the case registered and maintained in the FIR that the accused person called her on the pretext of an interview for a job and later sexually assaulted her in the Gulistan-e-Johar locality.

The woman said that accused Fahad also threatened to harm her if she disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted.