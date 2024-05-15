Fazl reiterates demand for fresh elections

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded the resignation of the incumbent government and reiterated his call for a fresh election.

He urged the establishment to shun its involvement in the polls.

Talking about the rigging in the elections, he said the JUI-F has started its movement while adding other parties also wanted to join them.



Talking about farmers’ protests, he said the JUI-F stood by the farmers of Punjab who had faced a great deal of ordeal while adding those were involved should be brought to book.

He said he would only become the prime minister or president through the trust and vote of the masses.