Wednesday, May 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Funeral prayer of martyred army officer offered at Zhob Cantt

Funeral prayer of martyred army officer offered at Zhob Cantt
Web Desk
8:22 PM | May 15, 2024
National

The funeral prayer of Major Babar Niazi, who was martyred on Tuesday during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Sambaza area of the Zhob district, Balochistan were offered at Zhob Cantt on Wednesday.

Senior military and civil officers, and public and civil administration representatives participated in the funeral prayer.

The martyr would be buried in his hometown in Mianwali District with full military honours, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Major Babar Shaheed was commissioned in the Punjab Regiment of Pakistan Army in 2012. He was performing his duties in Frontier Corps Balochistan North at present.

“He is survived by a widow, a three-year-old son and parents,” the ISPR said.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand by the nation and are determined to thwart terrorist attempts to sabotage the peace and stability of the country. These sacrifices of our brave sons strengthen our resolve to fight against the menace of terrorism. The war against terrorism will continue till the end of the scourge of terrorism from the motherland,” it added.

Bilawal calls for dialogue to fix national issues

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1715751002.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024