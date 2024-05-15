Gold rate dips by Rs1200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1200 and was sold at Rs241,100 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs242,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs943 to Rs206,790 from Rs207,733 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs189,479 from Rs190,422, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to $2,337 from $2,349.