Governor Punjab visits Golra Sharif shrine

ISLAMABAD - Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan embarked on a significant visit to Golra Sharif, marking his inaugural visit to the revered site. His visit culminated in a profound meeting with Pir Nizamuddin Jami, wherein, Governor Khan expressed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of (Khatm-e-Nubuwwat) the Prophethood finality (PBUH). During his visit to the shrine of Golra Sharif, Governor Khan paid his respects at the shrine of eminent religious figures including Hazrat Syed Pir Meher Ali Shah Gilani, Syed Ghulam Mohiuddin Gilani, Syed Ghulam Moinuddin Gilani, Syed Shah Abdul Haq Gilani, Syed Nasiruddin Nasir Gilani, and Syed Pir Jalaluddin Gilani. He offered floral tributes and recited Fatiha, praying fervently for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Following this solemn moment, Governor Khan engaged in an insightful dialogue with Syed Pir Nizamuddin Jami Gelani and Syed Pir Shamsuddin Gelani, discussing various pertinent issues. Pir Nizamuddin Jami extended warm congratulations to Governor Khan on assuming office and conveyed his sincere wishes for a successful tenure. In response, Governor Khan reiterated his firm resolve to serve as a steadfast guardian of the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat, emphasizing the paramount importance of this faith.

He affirmed his readiness to make any sacrifice to uphold the honor of the Holy Prophet (PBHU), asserting that the protection of his name is a sacred duty.

Pir Nizamuddin Jami also offered valuable counsel to Governor Khan, urging him to address public concerns effectively. Expressing optimism, he conveyed hopes for alleviating the plight of the people in Punjab under Governor Khan’s leadership.

The visit concluded on a convivial note as Pir Nizamuddin Jami graciously hosted a dinner in honor of Governor Khan and his accompanying delegation, fostering camaraderie and goodwill.