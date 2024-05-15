Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Govt to open three day Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi

APP
May 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -    The works of over 3,545 female artisans from different districts of Sindh are being displayed at the 15th ‘Sartyoon Sang Crafts’ exhibition at Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi.  The exhibition will open to the public on Wednesday May 15th and will run till Sunday, 17th 2024. The three-day exhibition is going to organise by the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in collaboration with the Sindh Government to display the work of female artisans from rural Sindh and aims to provide them with market linkages. Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab will inaugurate the exhibition on 5pm (Wednesday). Different stalls have been set up in the mall’s main foyer that exhibit garments, Ajrak, furniture, decoration pieces, leather handbags, bed sheets and other traditional items.

SRSO arranges such exhibitions from the last fifteen years in which visitors  taken keen interest in handmade household goods and other traditional products.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro said that the event is aim at facilitating better incomes for female artisans of rural Sindh.

We have trained more than 30,000 women in different trades from some of the most under-developed regions of Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur and Sukkur, he said, adding that the artisans have incorporated urban trends into their work to gain maximum monetary benefit from their skills.

In order to set apart their work from what is available in the market, we have made a few innovations, such as the network done on the blankets, said CEO Kalhoro.

