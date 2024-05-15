Haaland urges Manchester City to stay calm

Erling Haaland, the star striker for Manchester City, has delivered a calming message to his teammates as they edge closer to making English football history.

With a commanding 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, City now stood on the brink of an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title.

Expressing his thoughts, Haaland emphasised the importance of maintaining focus and composure amidst the mounting pressure. "Fantastic mentality," he remarked, urging his fellow players to take it game by game and to "now relax" after their latest triumph.

Haaland's pivotal role in the victory cannot be overstated, as he netted both goals against Spurs, securing the crucial win. Reflecting on the match, he praised the resilience of the opposition while highlighting City's determination to emerge victorious.

Despite facing nerves and intense emotions, Haaland stressed the significance of staying grounded and concentrating on the task at hand. He also lauded the performance of reserve goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who stepped up admirably in a crucial moment.

With just one match remaining in the season, the stage is set for Manchester City to etch their names in the annals of English football history. As they prepare to face West Ham on the final day, Haaland's words serve as a reminder to stay calm amidst the anticipation of securing yet another title.