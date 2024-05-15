Wednesday, May 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hajj 2024: 15,819 Pakistani pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

Hajj 2024: 15,819 Pakistani pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia
Web Desk
12:39 PM | May 15, 2024
National

As many as 15,819 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj 2024 rituals.

So far, 63 flights, carrying 15,819 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have landed in the Holy Land. 2736 more people will depart for Saudi Arabia via 12 Hajj flights today.

The ministry’s spokesperson said 195 complaints filed at the Pakistan Hajj App were resolved.

From the airport, the passengers were transported to residential buildings located in Markazia, just a 15-20 minute walk from Masjid e Nabvi and Roza-e-Rasool (SAW), via luxurious buses.

The pilgrims will spend the next few days in Madinah, visiting holy sites and preparing themselves for the journey ahead.

They will then travel to Makkah, where they will perform other obligatory acts of Hajj, starting on 8th Zilhajj, including the circumambulation of the Ka’aba and the symbolic stoning of the devil.

Sindh plans to set up more industrial zones in Karachi

During the first 15 days of the ongoing pre-Hajj flight operation, all flights will operate from various cities in Pakistan to Madinah until May 23, and afterwards, they will land at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, until the completion of the pre-Hajj flight operation.”

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1715751002.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024