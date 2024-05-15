Hajj 2024: 15,819 Pakistani pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

As many as 15,819 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj 2024 rituals.

So far, 63 flights, carrying 15,819 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have landed in the Holy Land. 2736 more people will depart for Saudi Arabia via 12 Hajj flights today.

The ministry’s spokesperson said 195 complaints filed at the Pakistan Hajj App were resolved.

From the airport, the passengers were transported to residential buildings located in Markazia, just a 15-20 minute walk from Masjid e Nabvi and Roza-e-Rasool (SAW), via luxurious buses.

The pilgrims will spend the next few days in Madinah, visiting holy sites and preparing themselves for the journey ahead.

They will then travel to Makkah, where they will perform other obligatory acts of Hajj, starting on 8th Zilhajj, including the circumambulation of the Ka’aba and the symbolic stoning of the devil.

During the first 15 days of the ongoing pre-Hajj flight operation, all flights will operate from various cities in Pakistan to Madinah until May 23, and afterwards, they will land at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, until the completion of the pre-Hajj flight operation.”