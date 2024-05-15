Hazim Bangwar responds to critics over award event look

Hazim Bangwar - a civil servant known for his flamboyant fashion sense and dedicated service to the community - has hit back at criticism regarding his recent appearance at the Hum Style Awards 2024.

Bangwar, who gained prominence for his artistic flair alongside his commitment to public service, made waves at the prestigious event with his Met Gala-inspired ensemble.

Adorned in a futuristic attire reminiscent of an aquatic world, Bangwar's red carpet appearance quickly went viral, captivating the attention of fashion enthusiasts and the public alike.

However, amidst the flurry of admiration, Bangwar found himself facing scrutiny from critics questioning the appropriateness of his avant-garde attire for a civil servant. Responding to the backlash, Bangwar expressed his dismay, asserting that he too deserves a personal life beyond his professional duties.

In a statement addressing the controversy, Bangwar emphasized his unwavering dedication to his responsibilities as a civil servant, highlighting his continuous efforts to serve the citizens of Karachi with utmost professionalism and compassion. Nonetheless, he asserted his right to enjoy a personal life and pursue his passions outside of work.

"I am always committed to serving the public and giving my all," Bangwar stated. "But I also have a life outside of my duties, where I seek peace and fulfillment. It's important to remember that we are all multifaceted individuals with interests and pursuits beyond our professions."

Bangwar's response has sparked a dialogue on the balance between personal expression and professional obligations, with many coming to his defense, citing his exemplary service record and contributions to the community.

As the debate rages on, Hazim Bangwar remains steadfast in his commitment to both his civic duties and his personal pursuits, embodying the notion that public servants too are entitled to lead fulfilling lives beyond the confines of their professions.

