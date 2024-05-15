Health Minister launches typhoid vaccination drive

KARACHI - Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho launched a 13-day Typhoid Conjugate Vaccination (TCV) campaign to target 8.94 million children from one month to age less than 15 years in Karachi division and Hyderabad district.

A total of 249 union committees — the areas affected by the life-threatening bacterial infection in the province — would be covered under the drive. “It’s a crucial step towards protecting the health and welfare of our children and communities,” said the health minister at the inaugural ceremony held at the DHA College & School System.

She emphasised the importance of vaccination in preventing devastating diseases, such as typhoid.

“Vaccination not only saves lives but also reduces the burden on the healthcare system. It is our duty to ensure that every eligible child receives the protection he or she deserves,” she stated.