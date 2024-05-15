HESCO raids illegal transformer repair workshop, apprehends suspect

HYDERABAD - The Director (Security) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Saif ud din Memon acting on a tip off, raided an illegal workshop repairing private transformers in T&T Colony.

During the raid, one individual was apprehended, while a letter has been submitted to the concerned police station for further legal action on the complaint of the relevant SDO.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, the Director (Security) informed that the HESCO management raided similar illegal transformer repair workshops located at Latifabad and Heerabad areas, which were later sealed. He said that the HESCO management appeals to the public and consumers to report any such activity confidentially so that strict action can be taken and this scourge can be rooted out. Meanwhile, amid the heatwave conditions across northern Sindh heatstroke centres have been setup at the government hospitals including Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on Tuesday.

The heatstroke centre has been set up at the emergency department of the hospital, head of the casualty department said Sukkur Civil Hospital authorities.

A large hall has been allocated at the hospital’s emergency department for treatment of the heatstroke patients. They said that emergency doctors and para-medical staff have been posted on duty for the heatstroke treatment.

The Meteorological Department has forecast severe heatwave conditions across the northern Sindh. Very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of Sukkir and Larkana divisions for next few days. Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 44-46.5 ºCelsius in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Naushehro Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts, while hot and humid weather will prevail along the coast.